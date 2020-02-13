Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,618 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Essex Property Trust worth $38,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,005,000 after buying an additional 243,451 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,737,000 after acquiring an additional 46,873 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 552,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,461,000 after acquiring an additional 46,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,803,505,000 after acquiring an additional 44,268 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $321.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,057. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $271.58 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.32.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total transaction of $1,376,716.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $259,957.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,095 shares of company stock worth $4,391,333. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.77.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.