Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $44,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $22,640,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG stock traded up $12.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $912.95. The company had a trading volume of 406,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,063. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $592.73 and a 1 year high of $901.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $864.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $821.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,005 shares of company stock valued at $67,957,034 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $862.61.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.