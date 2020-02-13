Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Western Digital worth $33,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $50,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,318 shares of company stock worth $3,193,648. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.56. The stock had a trading volume of 345,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,363. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.83. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

