Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Vulcan Materials worth $34,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 385.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $152.49.

In other news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.76.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

