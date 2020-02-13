Rhumbline Advisers Buys 105,462 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 105,462 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Weyerhaeuser worth $40,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,420,000 after acquiring an additional 271,189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,166,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,826,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,095,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,493,000 after buying an additional 52,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,063,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after buying an additional 212,079 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.25. 248,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,651. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -275.18 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

