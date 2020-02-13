Rhumbline Advisers Buys 16,956 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Copart worth $35,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRT. Guggenheim increased their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $103.34. 60,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,350. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $104.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

