Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,292 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Alleghany worth $33,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alleghany by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,417 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,191,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alleghany by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,791,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Alleghany by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $665.00.

Shares of NYSE:Y traded up $7.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $823.60. 2,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,964. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $600.23 and a fifty-two week high of $828.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $804.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $776.70.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.