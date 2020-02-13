Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Domino’s Pizza worth $33,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPZ traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $286.06. 35,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,845. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $286.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.54.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

