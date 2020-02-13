Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,554 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Keysight Technologies worth $35,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,424,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,576 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 836,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,319,000 after purchasing an additional 633,633 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 776,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,519,000 after buying an additional 294,759 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 285,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,726,000 after buying an additional 240,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 961,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,442,000 after buying an additional 238,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at $31,033,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.61. 1,793,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

