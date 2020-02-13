Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Align Technology worth $37,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $272.95. 36,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,681. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.05. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.84 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.06.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock worth $1,185,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.