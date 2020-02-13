Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Teleflex worth $36,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,339,247,000 after purchasing an additional 259,880 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 86.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Teleflex by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $381.78. The company had a trading volume of 209,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,833. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $269.88 and a 52-week high of $390.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $351,664.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $2,342,968. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.60.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

