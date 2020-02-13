Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,757 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Corning worth $35,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,826,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,648 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $24,779,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 587.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 523,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,935,000 after acquiring an additional 447,188 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $10,689,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Corning by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,863,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,159,000 after acquiring an additional 352,220 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.71. 3,920,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,866,330. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

