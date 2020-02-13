Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $42,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,651. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.11. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $126.96 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

