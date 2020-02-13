Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of TE Connectivity worth $34,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.29. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

