Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,294 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Republic Services worth $39,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.01. 1,079,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,112. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.47. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $98.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other Republic Services news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $189,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,459.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

