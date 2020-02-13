Rhumbline Advisers Has $32.99 Million Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of United Continental worth $32,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in United Continental by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in United Continental in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

UAL traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.03. 292,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,126. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.44 and a 1-year high of $96.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

