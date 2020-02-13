Rhumbline Advisers Has $33.41 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,214 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Lululemon Athletica worth $33,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,874. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.65. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $254.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.17.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.