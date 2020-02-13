Rhumbline Advisers Has $36.80 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of M&T Bank worth $36,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 75.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 24.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

NYSE:MTB traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $170.59. The stock had a trading volume of 363,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,873. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.14 and a 200 day moving average of $160.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

