Rhumbline Advisers Has $38.92 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,453,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,319 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $38,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 265,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,682,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,673,000 after purchasing an additional 922,387 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 338,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,522,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710,544. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

