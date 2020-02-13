Rhumbline Advisers Has $41.83 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of ANSYS worth $41,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in ANSYS by 64.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 146.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.56. The stock had a trading volume of 53,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,815. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.37 and a 1-year high of $293.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.90 and a 200 day moving average of $236.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

In other news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total transaction of $232,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,032 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

