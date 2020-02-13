Rhumbline Advisers Has $44.01 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Entergy worth $44,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,651,000 after acquiring an additional 597,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Entergy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,781,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,314,000 after buying an additional 330,613 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Entergy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,457,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,381,000 after buying an additional 342,918 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Entergy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,180,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,888,000 after buying an additional 138,395 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 174.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,178 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.22. The company had a trading volume of 58,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,531. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $88.83 and a 12 month high of $133.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

