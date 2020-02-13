Rhumbline Advisers Has $44.52 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $44,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.88. The company had a trading volume of 657,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,626. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.37 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.19 and a 200 day moving average of $152.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $2,560,044.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,544.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,647 shares of company stock worth $2,803,661 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

