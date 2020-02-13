Rhumbline Advisers Has $487 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,367,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,831 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Walt Disney worth $487,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,051,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $152,126,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Walt Disney by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.89. 526,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,659,771. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

