Rhumbline Advisers Has $686.21 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Alphabet worth $686,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,513.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,005. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,428.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,294.11. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,529.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,049.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

