Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,819 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Kraft Heinz worth $38,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,179,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,651 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 194,056 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.77. 2,374,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,502,883. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.