Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,168 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Aptiv worth $37,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 309.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 71.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.52. 41,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,419. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.12. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

