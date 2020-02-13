Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,988 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Microchip Technology worth $42,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.38. The company had a trading volume of 86,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,422. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.73.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

