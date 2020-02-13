Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,191 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Omnicom Group worth $41,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 838,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,113,000 after purchasing an additional 111,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Shares of OMC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.53. 2,692,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

