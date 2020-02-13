Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,465 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Teledyne Technologies worth $33,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,747.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,554.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.50.

NYSE TDY traded up $6.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $392.02. 160,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,193. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $224.84 and a 12-month high of $398.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

