Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 166,945 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,518,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,945 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.9% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of AT&T worth $528,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 818.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in AT&T by 11.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 501,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after buying an additional 53,285 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 23,301,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,479,418. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39. The company has a market cap of $279.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.