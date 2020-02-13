Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 18,920 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $35,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,151,000 after buying an additional 662,920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,509,000 after acquiring an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 555,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after acquiring an additional 145,713 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,631,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,660,000 after acquiring an additional 103,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 706,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,764,000 after acquiring an additional 83,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.60. 55,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,682. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.07 and its 200-day moving average is $156.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $131.70 and a 12 month high of $174.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.