Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,942 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Waters worth $41,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,485,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Waters by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $163,830.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,556 shares of company stock worth $3,057,286. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.13.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $3.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.58. 17,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,862. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $199.11 and a 52 week high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. Waters’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.