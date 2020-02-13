Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 8,836 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of American Water Works worth $37,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.29.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.96. 44,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,196. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

