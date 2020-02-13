Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Verisign worth $40,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisign by 92.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Verisign by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Verisign by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Verisign stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.86. 35,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,973. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.72 and a 200-day moving average of $197.10. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.43 and a twelve month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

