Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Cintas worth $42,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $298.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,118. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.13. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $191.91 and a 52 week high of $297.90.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

