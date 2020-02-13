Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of FleetCor Technologies worth $42,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FleetCor Technologies stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $317.51. 49,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,110. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.22 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.33.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.