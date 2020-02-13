Rhumbline Advisers Sells 50,068 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,068 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Fastenal worth $43,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 104,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,793. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.