Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,575 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Monster Beverage worth $43,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $69.69. 99,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,509. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,982,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

