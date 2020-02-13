Rhumbline Advisers Sells 960 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Ameriprise Financial worth $42,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMP shares. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

NYSE AMP traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $178.48. 19,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.58 and a 200-day moving average of $152.38. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.57 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,995. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

