Rhumbline Advisers Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,032,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,602,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $341,784,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $316,567,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $139,703,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $129,753,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.