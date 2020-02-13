Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:RMBI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,330. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26.

In other Richmond Mutual Bancorporation news, Director Harold T. Hanley III bought 10,000 shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 627.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

