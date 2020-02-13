Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.27.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

REI opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

