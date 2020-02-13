Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities set a $2.80 target price on shares of Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of REI stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.65. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 118,420 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 458.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 145,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,959,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 478,428 shares during the last quarter.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

