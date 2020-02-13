RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RingCentral in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst B. Suri expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

RNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.10.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.99. The company had a trading volume of 25,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.06 and a 200 day moving average of $161.78. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $98.19 and a 52-week high of $236.59.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,211.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $4,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,786,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,726 shares of company stock valued at $36,708,328. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in RingCentral by 42.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

