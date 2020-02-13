Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -4.67

Media headlines about Rio2 (CVE:RIO) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio2 earned a media sentiment score of -4.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Fundamental Research set a C$0.93 price target on Rio2 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mackie set a C$1.00 price target on Rio2 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of CVE RIO traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.37. The company had a trading volume of 94,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,103. Rio2 has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 million and a PE ratio of -3.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 27.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Rio2

Rio2 owns a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project as a result of its business combination with Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation. The Fenix Gold Project is located in Chile’s Atacama Region (Copiapo). Rio2 also has the right and option to acquire all rights and interests in seven gold exploration prospects totaling approximately 19,000 hectares in Peru.

