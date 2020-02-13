RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.48 per share for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.88 and a 12-month high of C$17.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

