Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 36,021 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,021 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $57,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.37. 1,198,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

