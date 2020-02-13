Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 66,424 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,424 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Zoetis worth $81,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,770. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $144.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,343. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $88.65 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.73.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

