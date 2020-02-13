Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,246 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.34% of American Water Works worth $75,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.95. 814,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

