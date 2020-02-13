Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 150.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,904 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 3.00% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $64,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

NYSE ABG traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $96.89. 187,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.14. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

